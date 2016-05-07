Remember when Andy Kaufman duped an entire city with his wrestling charade? I have a disturbing sense that Trump is doing the same thing now to America. But if he doesn't want to be president, then what is his end game?
Is Donald Trump Really Running for President?
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Sat May 7, 2016 4:39 PM
Don't have a date on this but here's Andy Kaufman wrestling women again. On this night he fights four women in a row. The fourth match is whats shown here as well as Kaufman's follow up challenge the next week. Andy vows that if any woman beats him he'll marry them.