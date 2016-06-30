2016 Presidential Form 2 Filers

Don't believe people who say "I don't like any of the presidential candidates." At last count, according to the Federal Election Commission, there are 1,776 official candidates (known as "form 2 filers") for president in the 2016 election. Personally, I'm leaning towards #252 Frosty Chicken. lol (if we held a debate, and allotted each candidate one minute, the debate would last 29 hours and 36 minutes)