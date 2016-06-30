Don't believe people who say "I don't like any of the presidential candidates." At last count, according to the Federal Election Commission, there are 1,776 official candidates (known as "form 2 filers") for president in the 2016 election. Personally, I'm leaning towards #252 Frosty Chicken. lol (if we held a debate, and allotted each candidate one minute, the debate would last 29 hours and 36 minutes)
2016 Presidential Form 2 Filers
Seeded on Thu Jun 30, 2016
